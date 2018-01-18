West Seattle, Washington

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Now seeking 2018 performers!

(WSB file photo)

As mentioned in our coverage of the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s recent meeting, organizers of the ANA-presented Summer Concerts at Hiawatha are gearing up to plan this year’s series. This announcement is just in from Stephanie Jordan:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association (ANA) is now accepting performer submissions for our 2018 Summer Concert Series at Hiawatha Park!

The ANA Summer Concert Series at Hiawatha is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert event held outside the Hiawatha Community Center on Thursday evenings in the summer. The series is produced by the Admiral Neighborhood Association in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation, the Associated Recreation Council, and through the generous sponsorship of community businesses. Last year’s lineup can be viewed on the ANA website.

We are seeking performers for the following dates: July 19th, July 26th, August 2nd, August 9th, and August 16th.

Interested artists should provide:

1. a brief description of your musical style
2. links to website/music/video or other resources that will help us know your music better
3. contact information, including email
4. your fee for a 90-minute set
5. preferred dates (and any dates you are unavailable)

Please send all information to HiawathaConcerts@gmail.com . The committee will accept submissions through February 28th, 2018.

If you or your business is interested in sponsoring the 2018 ANA Summer Concert Series at Hiawatha Park, please contact Dave Weitzel at dave@weitzelconstruction.com.

We would also love to hear from community members! Tell us what you’d like to see more of, recommend your favorite performer or style of music, or just say hello!

You are welcome to comment below with recommendations, and/or e-mail the same address mentioned above – HiawathaConcerts@gmail.com – to reach Stephanie and the committee. This will be the 10th year for the series, launched in 2009!

  • Jort January 18, 2018 (1:26 pm)
    I can check the summer schedule, but I believe that Jort Sandwich and the Cyclo-destrian Bus Rider Orchestra are available for a wholesome, family-friendly concert. 

    Gather up the kids, get on your Limebikes and head to Hiawatha for an evening of music, laughter, and sober reminders about the importance of traffic safety and modern transportation planning.

    P.S. No parking available for this concert.

    • WSB January 18, 2018 (1:35 pm)
      You might not be local after all, Jort, or else you would know that Hiawatha has just a handful of offstreet parking spaces anyway. We’ve covered the concerts (and sponsored them) from the start and many if not most attendees walk/wheel up to the lawn from the family-laden Admiral neighborhoods that fan out in all directions – TR

  • Alvis January 18, 2018 (6:29 pm)
    Is the otherwise empty West Seattle High School parking lot not open for public use during large-scale Hiawatha events during the school’s 3-month summer break? 

