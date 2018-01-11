West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

BIZNOTES, WHITTAKER EDITION: Update on MOD Pizza ; plus, another new tenant

January 11, 2018 11:51 am
9 COMMENTS
 4755 Fauntleroy | West Seattle businesses

Two biznotes at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor):

MOD PIZZA: The “individual, artisan-style pizza and salads” restaurant is now planning to open its West Seattle location in early February. That’s according to Charlotte Wayte, who also sent word that they’re having two hiring events at the future restaurant, for 30 job openings: 10 am-4 pm Saturday, January 20th, and Sunday, January 21st. They’re also taking applications online. The announcement notes:

Named one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail” by Fortune, MOD offers health, dental and vision benefits, short-term disability, sick pay, flexible scheduling for work-life balance and opportunities for career growth. MOD is also proud to support its MOD Squad with special perks such as free meals, an employee assistance program, and access to an emergency crisis fund.

The chain was founded in Seattle and is growing fast. The West Seattle store is 2,500 square feet and, according to the update, “will include original artwork and MOD’s signature ‘Wall of Fame,’ a photo collage that pays homage to the local community and people from the MOD journey.” The opening date isn’t finalized yet but MOD says it will partner that day with a TBA local nonprofit who will get 100 percent of the pizza-sales proceeds from that day.

KINETIC SPORTS REHAB: According to the building’s updated site map, and a permit application, another of the remaining Whittaker spaces has been taken – Kinetic Sports Rehab is coming to the south building, in the space north of CityMD. It currently has two locations, both in north Seattle. (The space also is next to the future Orangetheory Fitness – we have a message out to check on when they’re planning to open.)

9 Replies to "BIZNOTES, WHITTAKER EDITION: Update on MOD Pizza ; plus, another new tenant"

  • carol January 11, 2018 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    “is growing fast” link goes to wrong place.

  • Homecooker January 11, 2018 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    How many pizza restaurants does WS have now?.

  • onion January 11, 2018 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    MOD 22 doesn’t hold a candle next to our finer pizzerias, such as Pizzeria 22, Pegasus, Proletariat, or even Pagliacci (to name only a few). But they compare very favorably to the Papa Johns, Dominos, and Pizza Huts. If I lived in or a few minutes walk from the Whitaker MOD would be a convenient quick meal spot. Otherwise, the odds are nil that I will end up there.

  • Earlybird January 11, 2018 (4:17 pm)
    Reply

    Any movement on Whole Foods recently?

    • WSB January 11, 2018 (4:49 pm)
      Reply

      I have a request out to them for a timeline update. Had been hoping this would have been a Whittaker three-fer but WF didn’t reply yesterday. Nor has Orangetheory replied today.

  • Eddie January 11, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    Every time someone complains about “another pizza place in west seattle” they should be reminded of the THIRTY JOBS that they are hiring for.

  • JayDee January 11, 2018 (7:34 pm)
    Reply

    @ Eddie:

    But what if another pizza place goes out of business and those jobs are lost? It is not like offering more pizza leads to more pizza consumption overall. MOD pizza has its place (I call it Tortilla Pizza) but if had MOD for lunch would I order more pizza for dinner?

