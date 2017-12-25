WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2017: What you need to know

(Tiny snowmen built last night by Beveridge Place Pub entrance – photos by Terri Griffith)

Merry snowy Christmas! Some info you might find helpful on this holiday:

(Newest SDOT webcam view of West Seattle Bridge – more WS cameras on this updated WSB page)

TRANSIT: As of this morning, Metro remains on snow routes and a Sunday schedule. Route 22 is not running at all. … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a regular weekday schedule … No Water Taxi.

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY’LL BE OPEN TODAY/TONIGHT: Go here for the list (note this was compiled long before the snowfall, so that might lead to some schedule changes – please let us know if you find any).

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: The three local Safeways are open 8 am-5 pm. Other West Seattle supermarkets are closed today.

WHERE TO GET COFFEE TODAY: At least eight West Seattle coffee shops are open today, also noted in ourWest Seattle Holiday Guide. (You might find others – if you let us know, we can add.)

ALSO OPEN TODAY: Origins Cannabis (4800 40th SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-6 pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY CHURCH SERVICES: The list, from churches who shared their schedules, is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Christmas People invite anyone who needs somewhere to go for a free Christmas dinner tojoin them noon-4 pm today at Alki Masonic Center. Details here. And if you can donate homemade cookies – drop them off 9 am-1 pm. (4736 40th SW)

WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TONIGHT: See the Holiday Guide.

WANT TO GO TO THE MOVIES? Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) has showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Coco,” “Jumanji,” and “Greatest Showman” after 3 pm.

TRASH/RECYCLING PICKUP CHANGES: No pickup today or next Monday, so everyone’s schedule slides a day the next two weeks.

Breaking-news tips? Lost/found pets? Traffic alert/road conditions? Snow photos? WSB is 24/7/365 – best way to reach us today is 206-293-6302, text or voice. Have a wonderful and safe day!