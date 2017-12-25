West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2017: What you need to know

December 25, 2017 7:11 am
(Tiny snowmen built last night by Beveridge Place Pub entrance – photos by Terri Griffith)

Merry snowy Christmas! Some info you might find helpful on this holiday:

(Newest SDOT webcam view of West Seattle Bridge – more WS cameras on this updated WSB page)

TRANSIT: As of this morning, Metro remains on snow routes and a Sunday schedule. Route 22 is not running at all. … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a regular weekday schedule … No Water Taxi.

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY’LL BE OPEN TODAY/TONIGHT: Go here for the list (note this was compiled long before the snowfall, so that might lead to some schedule changes – please let us know if you find any).

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: The three local Safeways are open 8 am-5 pm. Other West Seattle supermarkets are closed today.

WHERE TO GET COFFEE TODAY: At least eight West Seattle coffee shops are open today, also noted in ourWest Seattle Holiday Guide. (You might find others – if you let us know, we can add.)

ALSO OPEN TODAY: Origins Cannabis (4800 40th SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-6 pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY CHURCH SERVICES: The list, from churches who shared their schedules, is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Christmas People invite anyone who needs somewhere to go for a free Christmas dinner tojoin them noon-4 pm today at Alki Masonic Center. Details here. And if you can donate homemade cookies – drop them off 9 am-1 pm. (4736 40th SW)

WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TONIGHT: See the Holiday Guide.

WANT TO GO TO THE MOVIES? Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) has showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Coco,” “Jumanji,” and “Greatest Showman” after 3 pm.

TRASH/RECYCLING PICKUP CHANGES: No pickup today or next Monday, so everyone’s schedule slides a day the next two weeks.

Breaking-news tips? Lost/found pets? Traffic alert/road conditions? Snow photos? WSB is 24/7/365 – best way to reach us today is 206-293-6302, text or voice. Have a wonderful and safe day!

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS 2017: What you need to know"

  • Steve December 25, 2017 (8:07 am)
    Just headed out of WS from Admiral. Roads are covered in spots but generally safe once you get on main through roads. Bridge travel lanes are clear but saw the 21 was stuck on Delridge onramp heading eastbound with a line of traffic (including the 50) stuck behind. I-5 is bare and wet. Merry Christmas to all…and safe travels!!

  • Judith December 25, 2017 (9:14 am)
    The Ferries are not on a weekday schedule; they are on a weekend/holiday schedule today.

    • WSB December 25, 2017 (9:43 am)
      Hi – thanks. What was missing was “Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route” – the only one in our area – which is indeed on a weekday schedule per the WSF website, so I’ve added that to clarify that’s what we were referring to. – TR

  • MJ December 25, 2017 (11:22 am)
    Do not forget to shovel your sidewalk.

  • Chemist December 25, 2017 (11:23 am)
    They’re running junction circulators instead of rapid ride outside junction.

