WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more package theft tales – and some kindness along the way

Two tales of package theft – and the first one turns out to be linked to an earlier Crime Watch report.

THIEVES ON VIDEO: From Emily:

We were out of town for Thanksgiving and 5, yes 5, packages arrived ahead of when they were scheduled. We got home Sunday afternoon Nov 26 and it took a day or so to sort out what happened. I then pulled our security camera footage.

At 8:12 am on Sunday, the thieves drove by our house in what appears to be an older model white Lexus sedan. Two men jumped out of the car (there must have been a third, the driver) and climbed up our front steps, over our gate, and took the packages. I don’t think they even noticed the cameras.

Our newspaper still being on the step and packages sitting out early, before most deliveries would occur probably signaled we were not home. Also, our dog (big loud) was with friends.

The positive in all of this was the fact that yesterday, Tuesday, I received an email and phone call from another West Seattle resident (someone near Schmitz park – we live in SW Admiral). He had found the 80 page Photobook created for my parents’ 50th wedding anniversary in a pile of leaves, recognized its emotional worth, and tracked me down via internet. Miraculously, given the rains, it was only slightly damaged. I picked it up from him yesterday.

Also, another good Samaritan (unknown person) returned one of the boxes (with its contents) to our door – the thieves had ripped open a corner, recognized what it was, didn’t want an Xmas wreath, and discarded it. We don’t know who did it, but THANK YOU.