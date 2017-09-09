WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sex offender released, plus 3 police reports, 2 reader reports

Six West Seattle Crime Watch items ahead:

SEX OFFENDER RELEASED: Thanks to the reader who let us know that convicted sex offender Duane Atwood, 40, was released from prison this past week. We last covered his case in 2015, when he went to prison after pleading guilty in an indecent-exposure incident on Beach Drive and for failing to register as a sex offender after moving back to the area, as a 2000 “burglary with sexual motivation” case required him to do. According to the King County sex-offender registry website – which has published his photo (shown at right) and other information – Atwood reported to authorities that he is living in Tukwila.

FROM THE POLICE-REPORT FILES

SPD posts a small percentage of report narratives, with several days’ delay, so we check the files periodically for local cases; these three from last weekend are the newest ones available:

HIT-AND-RUN: The afternoon of Sunday, September 3rd, police were called to the 10600 block of Marine View Drive for what was reported to be a hit-and-run injuring a pedestrian. The “pedestrian” turned out to be a resident who said it started when he noticed someone had parked a white Lexus SUV blocking his driveway while visiting a yard sale next door. The man’s wife went over to try to find the driver. A “verbal altercation” with “harsh/abusive language” ensued, as well as actions including horn-honking and mutual video recording. The yard-sale visitor, according to the report narrative, eventually “entered her vehicle and backed up abruptly,” hitting the man, knocking him down, then reportedly getting out and “laugh(ing) at him” before getting back in her vehicle and driving away. Multiple people at the scene provided police with the license plate number, which led them to a woman in her mid-50s living elsewhere in West Seattle. The victim also had a photo of the driver. When found at her home, the police report says, she acknowledged backing up, but thought the man was “faking” having been hit/hurt. She was arrested and booked into jail. The victim was checked out by Seattle Fire.

2 WEEKS, 2 BREAK-INS: In the 7700 block of 18th SW on Labor Day, a resident reported that his detached garage had been broken into overnight – just a week after his house had been burglarized. The garage was ransacked, with several power tools missing. Police found fingerprint evidence from the top of a trash can that the resident said had been moved during the burglary.

ROBBERY AFTER COLLISION: Last Saturday night (September 2nd) near Delridge and Brandon, a driver and bicyclist collided. Police then got multiple reports of a fight. Their report says the driver pulled over after hitting the bicyclist, who rode across Delridge, eastbound, in front of the driver, who was headed southbound. The driver pulled over, and two men ran over, with one punching through his car window, before they pulled him out of the car and started beating him up. They also went through his pockets before a woman ran up and got the to stop. The victim told police that he was missing his cell phone and a pack of cigarettes. Police found their suspect nearby – smoking the same brand of cigarette, claiming he had found the pack on the ground, and in possession of a phone matching the description of the one that was stolen. He was arrested for investigation of robbery and booked into jail.

TWO READER REPORTS

From the inbox:

CAR EMBLEMS STOLEN: From Alex:

I parked my car at Seacrest Park on Friday to take the water taxi and had the Volkswagen emblems stolen off my wheels while I was away. It would have happened between 6:45 AM to 7:00 PM. Not an expensive fix but still very annoying. I am curious if this has happened to anyone else.

It’s been reported to police.

CAR PROWL ATTEMPT: Brian shared this video and the report: