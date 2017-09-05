THEY’RE HIRING: Talk with business owners at tomorrow’s Westside Job Fair

Got your resumés ready? Just hours until the first-ever Westside Job Fair – with 30+ businesses interviewing candidates on the spot. In most cases, you’ll be dealing directly with the decisionmakers – talking to the owners of the businesses that are looking for help. Just show up between 10 am and 1 pm at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW). It’s the first-ever job fair presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, with co-sponsors including WSB. (Local businesses get free job listings here year-round.) See you there!
