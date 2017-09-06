PHOTOS: Community members keep promise to ‘Be There’ for West Seattle Elementary students’ first day

Thousands of students in our area went back to school today – but before the day began at West Seattle Elementary, staff and supporters literally rolled out the red carpet, subsequently lined with cheering fans:

This smile-inducing scene from early this morning was the second annual “Be There” rally at WSES.

Taking inspiration from an event back East, community members were invited to show their support with high-fives for the arriving students:

The West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) co-sponsored the event, explained in detail in the announcement we published two weeks ago.

It’s an exciting start to the year not only for WSES’s students but also for the school’s second-year principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers:

Again this year, we spotted our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold in the “Be There” crowd:

(P.S. She has a community Q&A at tonight’s Southwest District Council meeting.)

Anything cool at YOUR school, today or beyond, please let us know so we can share the news!