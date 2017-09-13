METRO CHANGES: What happens on routes in our area September 23rd

Metro has sent a reminder about what’s in its September service change, which kicks in September 23rd, one week from Saturday. Here are the local highlights:

• Night Owl: From midnight to 5 a.m., riders will see additional trips on most of these night service routes in Seattle, White Center, Burien, Tukwila and direct service to SeaTac Airport.

The two local routes are 120 and RapidRide C Line.

Also, C Line will “see more trips to ease crowding.” Trips also will be added to 50, 60, and 131, described in today’s reminder as follows:

• Route 50: Serving riders between Othello Station and Alki, a dozen more evening trips, creating consistent 30-minute service until midnight seven days a week. This additional service is funded by the City of Seattle. • Route 60: Serving riders in White Center, South Park, Georgetown, Beacon Hill, First Hill and Capitol Hill. By adding 24 trips, weekday buses will come every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of every 30 minutes. This service is funded by the City of Seattle and Metro. • Route 131: Serving riders in Burien, Highland Park, South Park, SODO and Downtown Seattle. Northbound trips come every 15 minutes weekdays from 6:30-9:30 a.m.

You can get specifics on those and other changes, route by route, including links to PDF versions of the new timetables, via this Metro webpage.