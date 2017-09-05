UPDATE: Police search after stabbing victim found near Westcrest Park

9:22 AM: A Seattle Fire “assault with weapons” response is arriving at 6th SW and SW Cambridge, on the edge of Westcrest Park (map). According to radio transmissions, a man believed to be in his mid-20s has multiple stab wounds. Police are searching. We’re on the way to find out more.

9:29 AM: Life-threatening injuries, according to medics’ radio discussion, which also says the man was found “on the street,” no weapon found, circumstances unknown.

9:37 AM: Our crew has arrived and says that roads around the scene are being closed off as the search continues.

9:45 AM: You may see a helicopter searching the area too. Meantime, early details have been published to SPD Blotter, including:

… Just before 9:15 AM, the victim, a man in 20’s, walked out of the woods and collapsed on a sidewalk near 6th Avenue SW and SW Cambridge Street. The man said he’d been stabbed and passersby called 911.

9:51 AM: Our crew confirms Guardian One is over the area. We’ve also spoken with a lieutenant who confirms what’s been reported previously and says that Homicide Unit detectives have been sent.