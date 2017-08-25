SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Arts in Nature Festival @ Camp Long

On this morning, we look back at what Mark from Gatewood - who shared the photo above ...

Sorry it took a while to track the info down. Helicopter search was for a hit-run driver. westseattleblog.com/2017/08/heres-what-the-helicopter-search-was-about/ ... See MoreSee Less

Not sure you'll remember where you put your eclipse glasses when the next one rolls around? Don't want to just toss them ( like at least one West Seattleite did, per Scott Scowcroft's photo)? Here's an option! ... See MoreSee Less