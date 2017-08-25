SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Arts in Nature Festival @ Camp Long

(WSB file photo from past Arts in Nature Festival)
Only one of this weekend’s major events is happening both days – the Arts in Nature Festival presented by Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association/Nature Consortium at Camp Long! Art, music, participatory activities, food, fun … at a West Seattle park that is an attraction all its own. You can decide when you want to go on Saturday and/or Sunday by checking the schedule here – most of the festival is outdoors but don’t miss what’s happening in Camp Long’s historic lodge, or in its rustic cabins, where artists are in residence for the weekend. Don’t worry about getting hungry or thirsty – there’s a beer garden and food trucks. WSB is proud to be among the Arts in Nature Festival sponsors this year! Festival hours are 11 am-9 pm Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday, and you can get your ticket in advance online. (Camp Long is at 5200 35th SW.)
