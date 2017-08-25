SATURDAY: 2 more swimmers to tackle ‘Amy Hiland Swim,’ Bremerton to Alki Point

Last September, Erika Norris became the first swimmer in 50 years to complete the Bremerton-to-Alki Point “Amy Hiland Swim“ – named in honor of the woman who swam it in 1959. Tomorrow (Saturday, August 26), two more swimmers plan to take it on – Jerome Leslie and Lauren Boilini. Both are open-water swimmers who train off Alki, according to one of their compatriots, Andrew Malinak, who sent us first word of the plan. Jerome and Lauren plan to start from Bremerton at 10 am, and will be using the Northwest Open Water Swimmers Association tracker that you should be able to follow here once it’s activated. If all goes well along the 10.4-mile route, they expect to arrive at Alki Point by 4 pm or so.