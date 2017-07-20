West Seattle Thursday: Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha; 4722 Fauntleroy design review; WS Chamber mayoral forum; ‘Get Fit!’; more…

Always something unusual to see at sea – Lynn Hall just sent that photo of a sighting in Elliott Bay this morning. The “YRBM-30” on the side leads us here – apparently a Navy barge. Meantime, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CANOES TO DEPART: We haven’t been able to get back to Alki to check since covering the arrival on Wednesday afternoon, but we were told while there that the Tribal Journeys canoes were expected to leave sometime after 10 am today, headed northwest to their next stop, with the Suquamish Tribe, at 3 pm.

JUBILEE DAYS CARNIVAL: Rides, games, and carnival food/drinks at Steve Cox Memorial Park as part of the White Center Jubilee Days festival. 3-11 pm tonight. (1321 SW 102nd)

MAHONIA PROJECT WORK PARTY: 4-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, a unique work party could use your help – details here. (6000 16th SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA, WEEK 1: As previewed here on Wednesday, a three-artist showcase starts off this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with co-sponsors including WSB. Free; BYO chair and/or blanket. On the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, 6:30 pm. (2700 California SW, but on the Walnut side)

MAYORAL FORUM: Five candidates for mayor are expected at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s forum tonight at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Jenny Durkan has a “conflict,” according to e-mail forwarded to us by a reader who asked her campaign if she would be there in light of having not shown for last Saturday’s forum. (Update) WSCC tells us they’re still expecting all of the other five who RSVP’d – Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Michael McGinn, Cary Moon, and Nikkita Oliver, who is a West Seattle resident. 6:15 pm mingling, 6:45 pm forum. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

GET READY TO RUN! Want to get more fitness into your life? Find out about a free, fun program tonight at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor):

Get Fit West Seattle is a free program put on by West Seattle Runner. Come to the info night THURSDAY JULY 20th at 6:30 pm to learn more about how you can run your first half marathon! This is a program for beginners, as we will start with ONE MILE on Saturday August 5th! From there, you will train to do your first half marathon in November, the Amica Seattle Half Marathon. Come and get your questions answered and learn about the plan. This is a free program which includes a training plan, injury prevention clinic, and running 101 clinic and lots of great camraderie. (if you can’t attend the meeting, you can still join, just email: lori@westseattlerunner.com)

(2743 California SW)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4722 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center, the Southwest Design Review Board gets its first look at the new project for the site where CVS canceled its plan for a drugstore – described on the city website as:

A 7-story building containing 233 residential units, 17 live-work units, and 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. Parking to be provided for 250 vehicles within the structure. (And) a four-story building containing one live-work unit and 49 residential units.

Here’s the design packet. The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, an event for both members and those who want to find out more about WSTB. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with an agenda including:

1) Summer Safety & Neighborhood Night Out

2) Alki Noise Survey Update

3) Alki Art Fair – Volunteers needed

(6115 SW Hinds)

BELLY-DANCE SHOWCASE: The monthly Alauda showcase is tonight at The Skylark, 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AMA TRIO: “A Latin American, Afro Sephardic, Eastern European Gypsy Circus Chamber Music Band!” performing at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

