West Seattle Thursday: Design Review x 2, and more

Looking ahead to the rest of your Thursday:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: Today, tomorrow, and Saturday, Lincoln Park’s outdoor saltwater pool on the shore is closed to the public because of a swim meet. (July 14-15, too.)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Lincoln Park‘s wading pool, meantime, is open until 8 pm, as is Highland Park spraypark; also open today, EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm, and Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Until 4 pm today, you’re invited to the EOC at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) to ” receive one-on-one assistance with FAFSA and guidance on degree and certificate programs, high school completion, English language programs, apprenticeships and more!” Our calendar listing has full details, including where to find the EOC on campus. (6000 16th SW)

COUNTERBALANCE CANS @ BEER STAR: 5-8 pm: Georgetown-based Counterbalance Brewing Company‘s Can Release Party at Beer Star in White Center. (9801 16th SW)

DESIGN-REVIEW DOUBLEHEADER: The Southwest Design Review Board looks at two projects tonight, as previewed here Monday: The meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building starts at 6:30 pm with 3078 SW Avalon Way (map). As the design packet for this meeting explains, an appeal decision in 2014 sent this back to the board. It’s described as “a 7-story structure … 102 residential units (with offstreet) parking for 59 vehicles.” The 8 pm review is the board’s first look at 9049 20th SW (map), described as “a 2-story addition to existing structure for 27 apartment units (22 apartments and 5 small efficiency dwelling units). Two stories to be demolished. Existing office space and storage to remain.” This is an Early Design Guidance meeting, focused on “massing” (height, shape, etc.), as reflected in the design packet. Both meetings will include time for public comment. (4217 SW Oregon)

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle pastor Rev. Ron Marshall‘s longrunning class starts its next series tonight, as previewed here last month. Here’s how to check to see if there’s room. 7 pm. (4205 California SW)

HORSE & TIGER: “Funky instrumental improv” at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

