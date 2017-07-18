WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: 6022 California demolition; Charlestown, 30th, Delridge projects; more

Five development notes:

6022 CALIFORNIA DEMOLITION: By day’s end, the commercial building at 6022 California SW [map] was gone. It’s the former home of City Nails, which has moved several blocks north to 5242 California SW. We first reported almost a year ago on the plan for this site and the already-under-construction one two doors north. On this site, it will be a relatively common arrangement – three live-work units, two townhouses, two single-family houses, five offstreet-parking spaces.

12 APARTMENTS IN LUNA PARK AREA: Plans for a three-story, 12-apartment building at 3026 SW Charlestown are proceeding, first mentioned here two years ago. In this week’s first Land Use Information Bulletin, the city published the notice of a determination of nonsignificance – meaning they don’t believe it will have significant environmental impact. If you want to appeal that, you have until July 31st – here’s how.

7-UNIT ROWHOUSE FOR 4214 30TH SW: Not far away, in a rapidly densifying North Delridge pocket, two houses are planned for replacement with a 7-unit rowhouse building at 4214 30th SW, according to an early-stage plan in city files.

12 UNITS FOR 5005/5011 DELRIDGE: A combination of rowhouse and townhouse units are shown on the early-stage plan for this site, currently home to 1960s-era multiplex units.

JUNCTION MICROSTUDIOS COMPLETE: The six-story, 58-unit building at 4528 44th SW is about to have its grand opening, and it has a name: Vega. Construction started 14 months ago with demolition of the 8-unit building it replaced.