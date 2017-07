(2015 photo courtesy Kathryn)

The reader-contributed photo above is from 2015, the last year the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club ran its “Da Grind” races from Alki, subsequently taking last year off. The races are back for this year, and in case you want to watch – or participate – the club wants you to know it’s happening next Saturday (July 29th), with four- and 12-mile courses, and projected start times at 9:30 am, noon, and 2 pm. The award ceremony is expected around 3:30 pm.