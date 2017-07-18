CONGRATULATIONS! Another championship for Seattle Derby Brats’ Galaxy Girls, including WS skaters and coach

Thanks to Tanya Powers for the photo and report:

I wanted to share with you that the Galaxy Girls took 1st place at the International Championships for the 2017 Junior Roller Derby Association on Sunday in Loveland, Colorado!

The Galaxy Girls are a part of Seattle Derby Brats, which first formed in West Seattle at Pathfinder School. While they have moved, they maintain a close connection to West Seattle, with one of the two coaches (Luna, aka Patrice Davis) from West Seattle and 4 of the skaters (Seven Skate Nine, Brady O’Flyer, Helen, and Fighty – their skate names) also from West Seattle.

This is their third time taking Championships. We are so very pleased for their win!