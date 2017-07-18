West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! Another championship for Seattle Derby Brats’ Galaxy Girls, including WS skaters and coach

July 18, 2017 11:55 am
Thanks to Tanya Powers for the photo and report:

I wanted to share with you that the Galaxy Girls took 1st place at the International Championships for the 2017 Junior Roller Derby Association on Sunday in Loveland, Colorado!

The Galaxy Girls are a part of Seattle Derby Brats, which first formed in West Seattle at Pathfinder School. While they have moved, they maintain a close connection to West Seattle, with one of the two coaches (Luna, aka Patrice Davis) from West Seattle and 4 of the skaters (Seven Skate Nine, Brady O’Flyer, Helen, and Fighty – their skate names) also from West Seattle.

This is their third time taking Championships. We are so very pleased for their win!

You can cheer for the champs in person even before their next bout – Seattle Derby Brats, with Galaxy Girls representation, will be in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade (11 am Saturday, southbound on California from Lander to Edmunds).

3 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Another championship for Seattle Derby Brats' Galaxy Girls, including WS skaters and coach"

  • Tanya Powers July 18, 2017 (12:17 pm)
    Thank you Tracy!

  • Erin Clark July 18, 2017 (12:21 pm)
    My daughter Elly and I (the other Galaxy Girls coaches) also have ties to West Seattle.  We lived there from 1994-2012.  Elly went to Schmitz Park Elementary and Madison Middle School.  :-)

    • WSB July 18, 2017 (1:19 pm)
      Thanks! And congratulations!

