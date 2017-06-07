WEST SEATTLE ART: Jesse Link painting mural in Admiral

Thanks to Jennifer for the tip! That’s artist Jesse Link painting his third West Seattle mural on the north side of the California/Lander building that’s home to Evergreen Tang Soo Do Academy and Sea-Town Real Estate (WSB sponsor) among others. In summer of 2015, he painted the bear mural on Shack Coffee in Luna Park; in fall 2015, he painted the heron mural at Lofts At The Junction. This one, he told us in our quick ground-to-air interview, is a “giant festoon.”
