West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

66℉

WEST SEATTLE ART: Jesse Link painting mural in Admiral

June 7, 2017 4:40 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to Jennifer for the tip! That’s artist Jesse Link painting his third West Seattle mural on the north side of the California/Lander building that’s home to Evergreen Tang Soo Do Academy and Sea-Town Real Estate (WSB sponsor) among others. In summer of 2015, he painted the bear mural on Shack Coffee in Luna Park; in fall 2015, he painted the heron mural at Lofts At The Junction. This one, he told us in our quick ground-to-air interview, is a “giant festoon.”

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Jesse Link painting mural in Admiral"

  • erin June 7, 2017 (9:02 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, looks awesome! I love murals, especially Jesse’s, and would love to see more around town. 

  • whatdoyouwantmynametobe June 7, 2017 (9:21 pm)
    Reply

    Very cool!  Love his work.  Glad to see more in WS!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann