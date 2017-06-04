West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

NEW AT WESTCREST PARK: Agility structures, thanks to Aidan McMahan’s Eagle Project & Troop 282

June 4, 2017 4:00 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Pets | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Something new at West Seattle’s only off-leash area, at Westcrest Park! Thanks to Kevin McMahan for the photos and report:

Aidan McMahan, along with other Scouts from his West Seattle Troop 282, installed three agility structures (Saturday) at Westcrest Dog Park as a part of his Eagle Project.

The structures are now open for business.

Special thanks to Westcrest Off-Leash Area, Coalition for Off-Leash Areas (C.O.L.A.), Alki Lumber, and Seattle Parks for their assistance in making this happen.

  • Danny McMillin June 4, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Totally awesome, Kevin. Well done also to your fellow Scouts of Troop 282 that helped out. It’s good to see donated materials (Alki Lumber) used in conjunction with Seattle Parks to create something  fun, to learn wood working skills, and to help out a Scout get his Eagle badge. That’s a three run homer! You’ll win a lot of ballgames that way.

  • Diana June 4, 2017 (4:58 pm)
    Job well done!  What a great service to our community! Thanks to the Troop and all the sponsors involved in this project.

