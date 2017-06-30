BIZNOTE: Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle ‘tops out’



(Photos courtesy Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle)

A milestone for the first project of its kind in our area – Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. Here’s the announcement:

On June 29, a group of investors gathered at the site of Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle for the ‘topping out’ ceremony. (The tree honors any that were cut in the creation of the building.) A Japanese Maple was placed on the highest beam of the project, and now the finishing work begins! The project is on track for a late-fall opening.

When complete, Quail Park will become home to 66 predominantly West Seattle residents who are coping with some form of dementia. The Quail Park vision is that the close-knit and welcoming West Seattle community will create the possibility of freedom and fulfillment for these residents — so that they can continue to enjoy everything they’ve come to love about their neighborhood. We’ll be hosting a series of happy hours and workshops to encourage dialogue and build a knowledge base to allow for maximum freedom for our residents.

And: Until the building opens, starting on July 14 (in time for Summer Fest!, we’ll be opening a ‘Discovery Center’ adjacent to the ‘Stop n’ Shop’ Senior Center thrift store at 4504 California Avenue SW.

So stop by and visit executive director Dawn Schaper and community-relations director Elizabeth Shier in July, and ask any questions you may have about dementia on behalf of yourself or a loved one.