TERMINAL 5 MODERNIZATION: One more approval

The city’s latest Land Use Information Bulletin brings notice of one more approval for the port’s Terminal 5 modernization project – this time, from the state Department of Ecology, allowing installation of a sheet pile wall as part of the project. This comes two weeks after key city approvals for the project, and it means the clock is ticking for anyone interested in appealing these approvals – the latest notice says you have until May 4th, and explains how. The port, meantime, has not yet finalized how it will fund the project, but is expected to make that decision later this year.
West Seattle, Washington
18 Tuesday
| 0 COMMENTS