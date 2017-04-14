EAST MARGINAL WAY: ‘Online open house’ seeking your comments on upcoming project

It’s just east of West Seattle, but it’s an important route for many here, so we wanted to mention the “online open house” that SDOT has announced for the East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project. Until April 26th, it’s open for comments at eastmarginal.infocommunity.org, where you will see the options under consideration for the sections north and south of the West Seattle Bridge. Overall, SDOT says the project is intended to:

*Improve safety and reliability in the movement of people and goods *Support freight loads by rebuilding the roadway *Promote efficiency through signal modifications and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) Improve safety by better separating non-motorized modes from freight traffic

The project page (which is separate from the “online open house”) shows that this is in the early planning stages, with construction not expected to start until 2020. If you scroll down that same page, you can also see the slide decks from recent presentations to various city-convened boards, if you’re looking for even more information.

P.S. Even if you don’t use East Marginal much, if at all, right now, that could change once Highway 99 construction is over and it reconnects to the downtown waterfront.