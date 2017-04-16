Driver crashes through Beach Drive fence



(WSB photo)

Emergency responders have been busy with crashes today – this is the third one we’ve covered, more than we cover in an entire week much of the time. This is Beach Drive SW just south of Jacobsen Road; police/fire at the scene told us the driver who went through a fence and into a yard said he lost control after feeling “lightheaded,” and wasn’t sure what happened. He’s being taken to the hospital by private ambulance. (Thanks to the person who called to let us know about this.)