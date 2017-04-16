West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

Driver crashes through Beach Drive fence

April 16, 2017 7:43 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(WSB photo)

Emergency responders have been busy with crashes today – this is the third one we’ve covered, more than we cover in an entire week much of the time. This is Beach Drive SW just south of Jacobsen Road; police/fire at the scene told us the driver who went through a fence and into a yard said he lost control after feeling “lightheaded,” and wasn’t sure what happened. He’s being taken to the hospital by private ambulance. (Thanks to the person who called to let us know about this.)

2 Replies to "Driver crashes through Beach Drive fence"

  • Ws kid April 16, 2017 (7:58 pm)
    Reply

    Im really sorry this stuff  happens

  • SpaceDust April 16, 2017 (7:58 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, hope the driver is ok…

    Been a bizarre weekend for auto crashes.

