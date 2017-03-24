West Seattle, Washington

SAFETY ALERT: West Seattle commuter cyclist escapes attacker on path

March 24, 2017 12:49 am
For years, Jackie has commuted by bicycle between her job in West Seattle and home in Georgetown, using the trail under the West Seattle Bridge.

What happened to her Thursday night has never happened before. And she wants to get the word out. Via e-mail, she told us it happened around 8:30 pm:

I was jumped by a guy at Spokane and Marginal on the bike trail. It was that super dark patch (the city hasn’t fixed the lights, they’ve been out since last year). A guy jumped out from the bushes in front of my bike. I had to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting him. He then came around my left side and grabbed at my shoulder, I’m guessing to drag me from my bike. I was so scared. I ducked (luckily I was wearing a close-fitting nylon jacket, so he couldn’t get hold of me), and I rode as fast as I could out of there.

It happened near an area where bicyclists have noticed an increasing number of campers. There is no way to know for sure whether the man who tried to grab Jackie lives there or elsewhere. But in response to some followup questions we asked after her first note, she added:

I don’t know if the individual this evening was associated with the larger encampment or was with the small group of tents on the west side of Marginal Way. He did mutter incoherently at me as he was trying to grab me. I’m assuming he was either under the influence or was in need of psychiatric help. The bushes/vegetated area he seems to have emerged from (but I’m not certain, as it was dark and everything happened quickly) are on the north side of the sidewalk. For what it’s worth I didn’t get a good look at him, but he was African American, maybe in his 40s or 50s. He was of average build, maybe around 5′ 10″. That is all in my police report as well.

She has been “road-riding” for at least a decade. We asked if, given what happened, she has specific advice for other riders:

I guess the one thing I would tell cyclists would be to avoid this part of the trail, as it is dark and you are vulnerable (as you’re removed from the road and easily ambushed). If you do take the trail, try to ride in a group if you can. I’m planning on staying in the road the next time I ride through here, especially in the evening. Usually I avoid the road during the day because of all the truck traffic, but I’m not sure what else to do. I asked the responding officer if it would be better to take West Marginal south and go over the First Avenue Bridge – he said it’s more dangerous down there.

The area where this happened is, we believe, outside Southwest Precinct jurisdiction, but we’ll be asking police later today who’s accountable, and also checking on the lighting situation Jackie mentioned.

  • SafetyFirst March 24, 2017 (2:47 am)
    So glad you’re ok Jackie, I’m sorry this happened to you. So scary. I run that way occasionally to tie into trails going north, and haven’t felt safe in that section for several years. Will probably avoid it altogether now.

  • TheKing March 24, 2017 (4:34 am)
    While this may not have been a homeless person that attacked this commuter, the homeless situation is growing in the city and needs to be addressed before someone DOESN’T get away from an attacker. Walking alone in areas where RV’s are parked or mountains of garbage are piling up is a terrible situation for residents, especially children walking to school. I’m tired of this. Sick and tired. The millions the mayor wants for the homeless needs to be invested our youths education, sounds cold and heartless but developing minds of the young will help prevent a future homeless epidemic we are in. 

  • M March 24, 2017 (5:35 am)
    Thank you Mayor Murray and the Seattle City Council for doing absolutely nothing to protect us. 

    • Steve March 24, 2017 (7:25 am)
      Exactly.  The mayor is too busy gathering signatures as he is just making it up.  And the council is too busy protesting.  Worthless government!  

  • Don Brubeck March 24, 2017 (7:34 am)
    Glad you are OK, Jackie. The situation is not OK. It’s time for action by the City of Seattle.  Meet basic safety and public health needs. Repair the lights that have been out for a year.  

    If you want to see what this area looks like right now, see photos posted yesterday on West Seattle Bike Connections page on Facebook.

  • Mr. B March 24, 2017 (7:39 am)
    Public Safety is a low priority for Mayor Murray, City Council and Seattle Police Dept.  They are focused on writing speeding tickets on the Spokane St. Viaduct, $peed cameras and raising property taxes.  

  • Sandy March 24, 2017 (7:42 am)
    ISo awful and scary.  I hope you notified Seattle Public Utilities about the lighting…and maybe they could trim back the vegetation.  It’s good that you filed a police report–it might help to contact Mark Solomon,  Crime Prevention Coordinator at Southwest SPD…he has good City contacts on things like lighting and vegetation and I’m sure he could help get at least that part of the problem fixed.  He number is 206 386-9766 or email mark.solomon@seattle.gov.

    So glad you got away unhurt.

  • abovealki March 24, 2017 (7:42 am)
    I assume you mean Spokane Street near East Marginal Way (not West) — just east of the fishing area on the bridge. You need to make this clear. There are also tents under the bridge on the west side.

    The somewhat surprising thing is that when cycling through I rarely see anyone around the numerous tents in either of these areas.

  • CM March 24, 2017 (7:42 am)
    Why hasn’t City Light replaced the street lights for a whole year?  In Snohomish county, I called PUD and let them know the street light was out in front of my house, and it was replaced the next week.

  • Seattlite March 24, 2017 (8:06 am)
    Wakeup Seattle voters…There is no responsible, reasonable leadership in Seattle/KingCounty.  What are Seattle/KingCounty leaders doing to protect you? 

    Jackie was very lucky that she was not harmed.  Thankfully, Jackie sounds like a physically strong person who was able to flee from her attacker.  Some of us are not that strong. 

  • misoginger March 24, 2017 (8:14 am)
    I remember when there was only one man living off the trail under the low bridge. The homeless population and  the amount of their trash has exploded everywhere. It’s absolutely deplorable. Our beautiful city is being overrun by tents, trash, and thieves.

    • Steve March 24, 2017 (8:26 am)
      Spend your “democracy” vouchers wisely!  

  • sam-c March 24, 2017 (8:29 am)
    So sorry this happened to you Jackie.  I hadn’t been down that way in a while and was down there yesterday morning and was surprised by the proliferation of campers (and so much trash).    Seems like the mayor is only concerned about protecting cyclists with bike lanes, vs.  a reduction in crime.   What is the solution? should there be a cyclist protest?  All the cyclists who want to see a change gather and block the street, crippling the port/ truck traffic (and the effects would cascade ….) ?

    I don’t know what it would take to make the mayor pay attention.

