WEST SEATTLE SNOW: School changes for Monday

February 6, 2017 12:37 am
12:37 AM: We’re creating this separate story to track school changes, so you won’t have to scroll through other snow coverage to find them. So far, two of note:

WESTSIDE SCHOOL – “Open at 10:00 a.m., classes to begin at 10:15 a.m. There will be no Early Care. Administration will watch road conditions and announce a closure as early as possible if warranted.”

VASHON SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2.5 hours late; no AM preschool.

We’ll be checking around starting at 3:45 am. Any others before then? Text and/or e-mail us, 206-293-6302, editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!

  ACG February 6, 2017 (12:51 am)
    South Seattle College is not opening until noon. 

