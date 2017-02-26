West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

CONGRATULATIONS! Player of the Year award for West Seattle HS star Nate Pryor

February 26, 2017 11:16 pm
|      1 COMMENT
(WSB photo: Nate Pryor in 31-point game vs. Nathan Hale on February 16th)

One day after the West Seattle High School boys’ basketball team won big in regionals, on the way to their Thursday night game at state, their top player has won a statewide award: The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association has named WSHS #1 Nate Pryor the 3A Player of the Year. Pryor, who’s signed to play college ball for Seattle University, also was chosen for the Metro All-League first team.

1 Reply to "CONGRATULATIONS! Player of the Year award for West Seattle HS star Nate Pryor"

  • WEstsideparent February 27, 2017 (12:06 am)
    Reply

    Congratulations! Very well deserved!

    Best wishes for the future !

