BASKETBALL: WSHS girls defeat Cleveland, face Rainier Beach tomorrow



(WSB photos. Above, head coach Darnell Taylor)

9:08 PM: Tonight’s second postseason basketball game at West Seattle High School brought the WSHS girls-varsity team another win, 72-52 over Cleveland. The Wildcats’ next opponent: Rainier Beach, 3:30 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) at the University of Washington.

9:40 PM: Photos and scoring info added. Above, WSHS’s top scorer of the night with 18 points, #20 Grace Sarver (with #34 Anissa Babitu); below right, second leading scorer, #32, Meghan Fiso, 16 points:

#4 Kelsey Lenzie was third top scorer with 11:

West Seattle last faced Rainier Beach on January 27th; the Vikings took that game 73-63.