FITBODY SOLUTIONS: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor – FitBody Solutions, two well-experienced Personal Trainers from the West Seattle area, Dave Williams and Rick Cavender. Here’s what they’d like you to know about their business:



(WSB photo: Rick Cavender & Dave Williams)

You might remember these guys from a corporate gym in the area; Dave and Rick decided that it was time for change. The biggest reason was they left was to provide a better personal-training experience for their clients and the people of the West Seattle area.

The two of them combined have more than 15 years of experience, 25,000+ session hours, a 4-year degree in exercise science from WWU, and 10 certifications from different fitness organizations including NASM, NSCA, and NPTI.

At FitBody Solutions, their passion is to help change lives through fitness, by encouraging, motivating, and inspiring people to reach their fitness goals. With their guidance, they will hold you accountable and work with you, no matter what age or fitness level. From couch potato to 5k to ironman, they will get you where you want to be.

Here are things people are saying about FitBody Solutions:

“Incredibly knowledgeable, fun, caring”

“Will cure whatever ails you and help you achieve more than you think you can do”

“Best Trainers Ever, such great guys, they know their stuff”

“The best new personal training studio in West Seattle with awesome owners/trainers”

“Great workouts and great trainers, worth getting out of bed for”

Spend your mornings with Dave and Rick. Start the New Year off right at FitBody Solutions, offering 5 am, 6 am, or 7 am results-driven bootcamps on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Also at 9 am Saturday mornings. They offer a Senior Fitcamp at 10 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help older adults gain strength, balance, flexibility, and pain-free movement. There is something for everyone, so check them out at 1521 SW 98th.

