RESTAURANT BIZNOTES: Morgan Junction pop-up; Alaska Junction brunch

Two restaurant notes:

MORGAN JUNCTION POP-UP: If you missed it in our Event Calendar – tonight’s another one of the periodic pop-ups at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW) – the restaurant is usually closed on Tuesdays but the pop-up is a takeover by Mariscos Panda, “Every other Tuesday at The Neighborhood featuring Ceviches, Poké, Tacos and more. 5 pm-8 pm.”

ALASKA JUNCTION BRUNCH: One of the newest entrants into the ever-growing West Seattle brunch scene is Phoenecia (4717 42nd SW), which sent word they’re now serving brunch 10 am-2 pm Sundays, and planning to add Saturdays soon too. Here’s the menu, which leads off with Baklava French Toast!