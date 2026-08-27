CAN YOU HELP? Seeking sponsors for WestFest 2026

This year’s “carnival of community” at Holy Rosary School, WestFest, is just a few weeks away, but it’s not too late to become a sponsor:

WestFest is Coming – Friday, Sept 18 & Saturday, Sept 19!

WestFest is just around the corner! Each year, WestFest brings together our community for two days of fun—complete with a packed beer garden, delicious food booths, thrilling rides, lively bingo, and entertainment in the gym. It’s a wonderful tradition that draws families and neighbors from across the area.

We’d love for you to consider sponsoring WestFest 2026. Sponsorship not only supports Holy Rosary School but also provides your business with excellent visibility through event signage, recognition, and community connection.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Ava Roozbehani at avaroozbeh@gmail.com.

Thank you for your support!

-The WestFest Committee