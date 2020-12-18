CLOSED: Jack Block Park pier, again

It’s a day of closure announcements. This one’s from the Port of Seattle, which has closed the pier at West Seattle’s Jack Block Park again:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Port of Seattle is closing the pier at Jack Block Park starting this afternoon. Deficiencies in the pier were noted in a recent engineering assessment, and further evaluation will be made next week for the repairs necessary to reopen the pier as soon as possible. The rest of the park will remain open during this time.

This is at least the third closure in a year and a half for the pier – previous ones were in January and mid-2019.