HAPPENING NOW: White Center Pride’s 2026 Street Festival

As we type this, it’s pouring in White Center, but the White Center Pride Street Festival has been going “all out” in keeping with this year’s theme, and drawing lots of visitors. We were there for photos just before the rain.

This (downpour) too will pass, eventually, and the festival – on 16th between Roxbury and 100th – is scheduled to continue until 8 pm, so there’s plenty of time left for the fun, which includes three DJs, a bouncy house, bull-riding, wrestling later outside Lariat Bar, and performances. The beer garden is outside The Lumber Yard, and there’s plenty of food at WC restaurants (including WSB sponsors Big Mario’s Pizza and Alpine Diner). More photos later!