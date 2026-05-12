TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:35 am; sunset will be at 8:36 pm.

(Recent sunset photo by Chris Frankovich)

CLOSURE ALERTS

–WSDOT now says the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge will close all weekend again this weekend. Multiple lanes are closed nightly till then, as explained here.

-Also, as announced, SDOT plans to close the West Seattle low bridge to drivers this weekend. (We have an inquiry out about whether the WSDOT plan will change this one at all.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three boats. Check the alert page for any last-minute changes.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!