SWAT units in Morgan Junction

August 9, 2024
 West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tips about SWAT units in Morgan Junction. Police have SW Morgan blocked right now between 40th and 42nd. All they’ll tell us is that it’s a warrant situation.

  • Nadmiral August 9, 2024 (6:42 am)
    Thanks WS blog for the huge contribution you make to our community being aware of what’s going on(the good the bad and the ugly) ❤️

