WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Fast fun at Delridge Community Center egg hunt

Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin, at the Delridge Community Center egg hunt this morning for WSB, reports it was all over in five minutes! Five fun minutes, of course:

Above, that’s two-year-old Kai reaching for an egg on the tennis courts … below, 10-year-old Adele posing with her prize, an Easter basket filled with treats and toys. Kids who found the secret egg in each age group were awarded the basket.

Delridge was one of three city-run community centers in West Seattle that hosted egg hunts this year – also including High Point (concurrent with Delridge at 10 am today) and Hiawatha (which had a “flashlight egg hunt” for teens and tweens Friday night).