Still planning for summer camp? Here are options in Arbor Heights

Sunshine, warmer temperatures, and thoughts of summer. If your family’s summer-camp plan isn’t finalized yet, here’s another option:

Westside School’s 2026 Summer Camp lineup is now open for registration, with programs running for seven weeks from June 29 through August 14.

Camps are open to the public and designed for students entering Pre-K through 8th grade. Families can choose from a wide range of half-day and full-day options, including hands-on STEM camps, art and cooking classes, sports, and classic summer camp experiences.

Popular offerings include robotics and LEGO engineering, game design, visual arts, baking, volleyball, and Westside’s full-day Adventure Camp, which features outdoor play, creative projects, and neighborhood excursions. Pre-K camps are available for rising Westside Pre-K students and follow a play-based, full-day schedule.

Programs are led by Westside teachers and staff, along with select enrichment partners, and are designed to balance fun, creativity, and skill-building throughout the summer. Aftercare is also available for families who need extended-day options.

Westside School is located in the Arbor Heights neighborhood of West Seattle. To view the full camp catalog and register, visit: westsideschool.org/summer-camp