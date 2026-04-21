Run, dance, sing, create, listen … our list for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor for the sunrise photo. As the day continues, here are event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … reopens today, now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Open today, 10 am through 11:30 am at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW), just drop in!

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today: “Ally Baehr, Executive Director of Elizabeth Gregory Home Day Shelter, will share information about transition housing and support programs for women. Elizabeth Gregory Home provides refuge for women who are experiencing homelessness, trauma, or economic insecurity.” (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Resumes this week, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: No home varsity games on the Metro League schedule for today/tonight.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 6-8 pm gathering of acoustic singers and musicians at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – email to RSVP.

NEW! FREE ARTS WORKSHOP: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), new monthly all-ages event.

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG MEETING: Now starting at 7 pm. Register here to get location info.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places you can play trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!