One month until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

After eight days of registration, more than 250 sales are signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 – which is exactly one month away. Saturday, May 9, is this year’s date for what we call “person-to-person recycling,” all over the peninsula – from Alki to The Arroyos, Fauntleroy to Highland Park, plus some White Center and South Park sales too. WSCGSD is the second Saturday in May as usual, 9 am-3 pm (you can start earlier and/or end later if you choose to). Along with all the individual residential sales signed up, we have school groups, nonprofit benefits, businesses, block sales, even a P-Patch sale (the return of the Solstice Park P-Patch Plant Sale, one of several plant sales registered so far). We have been reviewing listings and making promotional notes as always; eye-catchers include the “Granola Moms Sale,” “Designer Deals on the Lawn,” a sale with a musubi pop-up, one with arcade games to play while you’re there … and of course, tchotchkes, bric-a-brac, and knickknacks promised by various sales too.

So if you’re planning a sale but haven’t signed up yet, you have until Wednesday, April 22 to do it, so when you’re ready (be sure you have your up-to-20-words listing ready), go here to register! (Also as usual, the WSCGSD map will be available online – in interactive and printable-list formats – one week before sale day.)