HAPPENING NOW: Donation drive to help feed those whose work feeds us

Today is the second and final day of this donation dropoff at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to support farmworkers:

Community Garden Donation Drive Join C&P Coffee Company, WashMasks Mutual Aid, Nuestra Casa, & rural organizers in supporting food access in the Lower Yakima Valley by donating plant starts or tools to their community garden. Requested plant starts: jalapeño, tomato, pinto beans, bush beans, cucumber, corn, strawberry, basil, thyme, rosemary, epazote, hierbabuena (peppermint), cilantro, lavender, sunflowers, nasturtium, chamomile, marigold Requested tools & supplies: soil, compost, wheelbarrow, large pots, garden gloves for youth & adults, extra long hose, a bistro table set, or gardening tools

Donations can be dropped off at the coffeehouse until 1 pm today. The chair in our photo is next to the table at the back patio where you’ll find the volunteers.