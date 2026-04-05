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GARDENING: Need compost? Next West Seattle giveaway set for Saturday

April 5, 2026 4:25 pm
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 |   Gardening | Highland Park | West Seattle news

(Photo from Westcrest compost giveaway last year)

Another chance to pick up free compost in West Seattle! Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

GROW will be sponsoring a FREE compost event at Westcrest Garden P-Patch (9000 8th SW) on Saturday, April 11, from 10 AM to 2 PM or until compost runs out. Seattle Public Utilities and the Department of Neighborhoods have worked together with us and the Westcrest P-Patch community team to supply the neighborhood with up to 60 yards of compost. Bring a bucket and a shovel if you have one.

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