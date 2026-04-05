GARDENING: Need compost? Next West Seattle giveaway set for Saturday

(Photo from Westcrest compost giveaway last year)

Another chance to pick up free compost in West Seattle! Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

GROW will be sponsoring a FREE compost event at Westcrest Garden P-Patch (9000 8th SW) on Saturday, April 11, from 10 AM to 2 PM or until compost runs out. Seattle Public Utilities and the Department of Neighborhoods have worked together with us and the Westcrest P-Patch community team to supply the neighborhood with up to 60 yards of compost. Bring a bucket and a shovel if you have one.