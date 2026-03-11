WEST SEATTLE SALMON: Scouts help smolts in Fauntleroy Creek

(Photo by Dave Gershgorn)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

Coho “teenagers” (smolts) are about to leave Fauntleroy Creek for the big wide world of saltwater, and volunteer monitors are ready to count them on their way.

On Tuesday (March 10) members and adults from Scout Troop 284 installed two net traps that will enable volunteers to count smolts heading for Fauntleroy Cove, an annual study begun by the Fauntleroy Watershed Council in 2003. (Here’s a report on some of the work in 2024.) The young coho will fatten up in the cove before venturing farther afield for their two years in saltwater.

Monitors will be checking each trap twice daily through May to document how many leave from the upper creek and also from the middle and lower reaches.