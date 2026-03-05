RV/tiny-house site, teen mental health, West Seattle Book Club, YMCA drive, more for your Thursday

(Cormorants afloat – photographed by Rainer Klett)

So many possibilities on our list for the hours ahead! Most are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2 – so if you didn’t see it in our calendar in time, make a note on yours for next week! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Cut through the confusion with this 11 am presentation, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS CONTINUE: Look for nearby booth locations and times here. (And scroll down for the time/location of one we’ve heard about directly, in Highland Park.)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Spice on Curve .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

ALSO AT HPCS AT 4 PM: Girl Scout Cookies!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT GLASSYARD COMMONS RV/TINY-HOUSE SITE: Prospective operator LIHI holds a community meeting at 5:30 pm with information and Q&A about the Highland Park Way/2nd SW site planned for 72 RVs and 20 tiny houses. It’s at New Direction Missionary Baptist Church (755 S. Homer) in Georgetown.

YMCA FUND DRIVE KICKOFF: The season of support for the West Seattle and Fauntleroy Y (WSB sponsor) begins with the annual fund-drive dinner at 6 pm at Fauntleroy Church/Y (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has the RSVP form.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

TEEN MENTAL HEALTH: If there’s a teenager in your life, this is potentially lifesaving information. Be at the West Seattle HS Library (3000 California SW) for the presentation at 6 pm, regardless of where your teen goes to school.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Doors 6, show 7 pm, with Fast Nasties & Tyler McGinnis. no cover, all ages. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: The monthly night to pick a venue, bring your choice of books, read, then chat – or don’t! 7 pm; our calendar listing includes this month’s venues, in West Seattle, White Center, and South Park.

COMEDY IN THE JUNCTION: 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), with headliner Rodger Lizaola, and up to 4 guest comedians! Get tickets here.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: Newest West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ B Max, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

