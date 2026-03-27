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TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday notes

March 27, 2026 6:00 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, March 27, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise at 6:57 am; sunset at 7:32 pm.

(Thursday sunset, photographed by Yvonne Frankovich)

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water TaxiRegular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes. The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is now on its spring/summer schedule, with 3 boats on weekends as well as weekdays.

Metro busesRegular weekday schedule and routes. Remember that tomorrow brings Metro’s service change, with buses changing from Barton to Trenton in preparation for the repaving project.

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners‘ season-opening homestand continues, with a 6:45 pm game vs. Cleveland.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

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