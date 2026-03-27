UPDATE: Water rescue in the Duwamish River near West Seattle Bridge

12:23 AM: Rescuers are headed by land and sea to respond to a report of a “young female” in the water south of the bridge. This came shortly after a report of a girl or woman on a bridge offramp, looking over the edge; police had been dispatched to look for her. Even before rescuers arrive, someone in a boat is reported to be trying to help her out of the water.

12:26 AM: An SFD boat has made contact with her, according to what dispatch just told officers.

12:31 AM: She’s now aboard a fireboat. Where exactly she was pulled out of the water isn’t clear; right now radar shows the fireboats grouped near Terminal 5. They’ve decided to transport her to Fire Station 5 on the downtown waterfront to transfer her to a medic unit, so the land response that’s gathered at T-5 is being dismissed.

12:37 AM: The firefighters with the rescued girl just said over the radio that she is 11 years old.

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