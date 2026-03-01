Row West head coach breaks indoor-rowing world records

Thanks to the team at Row West – the new indoor-rowing studio in The Junction – for letting us know about this achievement:

Row West head coach Susan Gehrke broke TWO world records (last) weekend, one that had stood since 2014, in qualifying rounds for the World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships!

General manager Nicole Pierson adds:

The 2026 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships, presented by Concept2, began on February 21st with Heats in the 1 minute and 1000m events. Racing from their homes or clubs around the world, competitors were all connected virtually through Concept2 indoor rowing machines. Susan Gehrke, rowing in Lightweight category for Women 75-79, set new age category world records in both events (pending official confirmation from Concept 2: -1 minute row 280 meters (previous world record 262 meters set in 2025)

-1000m row: 4:05.5 (previous world record 4:09.2 set in 2014)

Row West opened earlier this winter at 4740 44th SW.