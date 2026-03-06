UPDATE: Roadside fire near bottom of Highland Park Way Hill

11:56 AM: That’s happening on the uphill side of Highland Park Way right now, near the bottom of the hill – firefighters trying to put out what’s logged as a “car fire.” Police are en route to help with traffic control. Avoid the area.

NOON: The live traffic camera in the area shows firefighters appear to have extinguished the fire. Still hard to tell from the angle exactly what it was that burned – whether a trailer or something else. Of note, before it was out, firefighters said over the radio that the hydrant in the area was on the south (downhill) side of the street, so if this had been a protracted firefight, they would have had to shut down both directions of traffic to reach the hydrant with a hose.