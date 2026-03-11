Police meeting, resistance panel, more – here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Canada Geese on the Harbor Avenue waterfront, photographed by Bob Burns)

mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, where you can look ahead days/weeks at a time:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF PEOPLE WITH IDD: Noon presentation/discussion at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor):

Working with IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) is about the misconceptions and barriers those with IDD face in the professional world. In this presentation we will be discussing invisible disabilities and the impact they have on someone at their workplace. We will then discuss smart accommodations as a way to increase staff morale, retention, and streamline processes.

Free event; RSVP link is here.

OPEN HOUSE AT THE KENNEY: 2-3:30 pm, visit to learn about The Kenney and senior living in general. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Find the times and locations for today’s cookie booths by going here!

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids with Rec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

NON-VIOLENT RESISTANCE PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), preceding the 34th District Democrats‘ regular monthly meeting.

COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: “Our City, Our Safety” gathering starts at 6 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) – hear updates, bring questions.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Come play at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Want to talk about our city’s growth, present and future? You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

POETRY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, regular gathering for Poetrybridge at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek – go on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

COMMUNITY CHOIR OPEN REHEARSALS: Drop in and sing! 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues on tonight’s list, starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The stage is yours at West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

