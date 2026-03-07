HAPPENING NOW: Cookie sales and pairings at Ounces

Unusual menu-board item at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) this afternoon – cookies and beer! The beer garden/tap room is suggesting pairings today, while Troop 42099 is there selling cookies on the second weekend of cookie-booth season:

You can buy cookies whether or not you’re buying beer, by the way. This year’s cookies are $6/box except for gluten-free Toffee-tastic, which is priced at $7.

Cookie-selling teaches Girl Scouts entrepreneurial skills, and also enables them to support chosen causes – one focus for this troop is to help shelter pets. They’re at Ounces until 6 pm today and will be at the Junction QFC (42nd SW and SW Alaska) at 10 am Sunday. Lots of troops have booths all over West Seattle; you can look up times and locations here.