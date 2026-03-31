Got a West Seattle group in need of a place to meet?

From covering, and/or publishing announcements for, a variety of groups, we have heard it can be challenging to find free, available meeting space. So if you’ve dealt with that – this announcement from Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) might be of interest:

Village Green Senior Living in West Seattle is offering free meeting space for groups of 15–20 people. It’s a great option for clubs, workshops, committees, and small community meetups. The space includes comfortable seating, Wi‑Fi, and flexible scheduling, all in a warm and inviting setting.

If you’re interested in checking it out or booking a time, reach out to Corinne at Corinne@villagegreenretirement.com or call 206‑937‑6122.