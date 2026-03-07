Woman found dead in Highland Park RV

SFD and SPD were called to that RV on 9th SW between SW Barton and SW Henderson a short time ago; a 911 caller asked for medical help for a woman. As soon as SFD got there, they radioed that she was an “obvious DOA.” They subsequently called for police and the Medical Examiner’s Office, which will investigate the cause of death. The only thing we’ve heard about circumstances is that the caller told dispatchers they had last seen the woman alive last night.