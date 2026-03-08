BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner and community partners teaming up for free women’s-health workshop

As noted earlier, it’s International Women’s Day. One way to celebrate: Register for a free workshop West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and community partners are offering in a week and a half. From West Seattle Runner co-proprietor Lori McConnell:

This is an event for women who run and walk and work out to come together to learn more about ways to support our unique health needs. Thursday, March 19th, 6 pm.

This year, we will be supporting a charity. We chose Girls on the Run! They will be at the event so you can learn more about the program, ways to volunteer, support and more. West Seattle Runner will be donating 10% of sales for the evening to Girls on the Run.

We will have 3 presenters. Michelle Babb MS, RD, CD, is a registered dietitian who holds a Master’s degree in nutrition from Bastyr University. She provides clients with the tools they need to achieve optimal health through nutrition education, creative fitness, and emotional balance. We have asked Michelle to speak about nutrition as it pertains to hormones of the female athlete.

Lina Sims, PT, DPT, is passionate about women’s health and related pelvic-floor conditions. Her interest in women’s health comes from her own pregnancies and postpartum experiences with her two children. Lina will be teaching us pelvic floor exercises.

Dr. Stefie Deeds, MD FACP, a board-certified Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine specialist in West Seattle, will cover perimenopause/menopause (Role of HRT for joints/sleep), strength training needs (bone health/ what the research shows), and the role of recovery/sleep in performance.

We will have Seattle Sports Performance at the event so you can learn about an opportunity for strength training.

Rosemary, owner of Nailspa2u, will be here to help with healthy tips for Healthy Feet. While her schedule is often full, maybe you can slide onto her calendar…she is talented and skilled in treating runner’s feet and lost nails from all those miles.

We will have a demo fleet of Brooks bras! Justine will get you fitted in a bra and we will do a couple laps at the track to wear test them. We will also raffle off a couple bras! We also will provide snacks and beverages.